Arizona League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Athletics Gold
|14
|11
|.560
|6½
|Cubs1
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|13
|.500
|8
|Giants Black
|11
|15
|.423
|10
|Athletics Green
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|Cubs2
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|Angels
|6
|19
|.240
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Padres 2
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|White Sox
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Reds
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|Brewers Gold
|7
|19
|.269
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Padres 1
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Royals
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Mariners
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|Brewers Blue
|10
|16
|.385
|8
Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange 2, Dodgers 2 1
Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 4, Mariners 2
Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
