Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Athletics Gold
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|Cubs1
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|14
|.481
|9
|Giants Black
|12
|15
|.444
|10
|Athletics Green
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|Cubs2
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|Angels
|7
|19
|.269
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Padres 2
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|Dodgers 2
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|White Sox
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Reds
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|Brewers Gold
|7
|19
|.269
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Royals
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Padres 1
|16
|10
|.615
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Mariners
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Brewers Blue
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
___
Cubs2 7, Athletics Gold 6
Royals 7, Rangers 5
Angels 11, Diamondbacks 4
Giants Orange 2, Dodgers 2 1
Athletics Green 7, White Sox 2
Padres 2 5, Padres 1 4
Dodgers 1 4, Mariners 2
Giants Black 12, Cubs1 9, 10 innings
Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
