Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 21, 2019 9:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 22 5 .815
Athletics Gold 14 12 .538
Cubs1 13 13 .500
Diamondbacks 13 14 .481 9
Giants Black 12 15 .444 10
Athletics Green 11 15 .423 10½
Cubs2 11 15 .423 10½
Angels 7 19 .269 14½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 18 8 .692
Padres 2 17 9 .654 1
Dodgers 2 12 15 .444
White Sox 11 16 .407
Reds 8 18 .308 10
Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 18 9 .667
Royals 17 9 .654 ½
Padres 1 16 10 .615
Dodgers 1 15 12 .556 3
Mariners 13 14 .481 5
Indians Red 12 14 .462
Brewers Blue 10 16 .385

___

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.