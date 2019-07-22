Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Athletics Gold
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|Cubs1
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|14
|.481
|9
|Giants Black
|12
|15
|.444
|10
|Cubs2
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|Athletics Green
|11
|16
|.407
|11
|Angels
|7
|19
|.269
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Padres 2
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Dodgers 2
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|White Sox
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|Reds
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|Brewers Gold
|7
|19
|.269
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Royals
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Padres 1
|16
|10
|.615
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Mariners
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Indians Red
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Brewers Blue
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
___
Athletics Gold 10, Diamondbacks 8
Cubs2 7, Brewers Gold 3
Indians Red 7, Angels 5
Padres 2 3, White Sox 2
Cubs1 7, Brewers Blue 5
Reds 8, Athletics Green 6
Indians Blue 10, Padres 1 4
Rangers 7, Royals 3
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled
Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.
