The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 22, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 22 5 .815
Athletics Gold 15 12 .556 7
Cubs1 14 13 .519 8
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464
Giants Black 12 15 .444 10
Cubs2 12 15 .444 10
Athletics Green 11 16 .407 11
Angels 7 20 .259 15
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 19 8 .704
Padres 2 18 9 .667 1
Dodgers 2 12 15 .444 7
White Sox 11 17 .393
Reds 9 18 .333 10
Brewers Gold 7 20 .259 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 19 9 .679
Royals 17 10 .630
Padres 1 16 11 .593
Dodgers 1 15 12 .556
Mariners 13 14 .481
Indians Red 13 14 .481
Brewers Blue 10 17 .370

___

Sunday’s Games

Athletics Gold 10, Diamondbacks 8

Cubs2 7, Brewers Gold 3

Indians Red 7, Angels 5

Padres 2 3, White Sox 2

Cubs1 7, Brewers Blue 5

Reds 8, Athletics Green 6

Indians Blue 10, Padres 1 4

Rangers 7, Royals 3

Monday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

