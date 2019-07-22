Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 22 6 .786 — Athletics Gold 16 12 .571 6 Cubs1 14 13 .519 7½ Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 9 Giants Black 12 15 .444 9½ Cubs2 12 15 .444 9½ Athletics Green 11 16 .407 10½ Angels 7 20 .259 14½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 19 8 .704 — Padres 2 18 9 .667 1 Dodgers 2 12 15 .444 7 White Sox 11 17 .393 8½ Reds 9 18 .333 10 Brewers Gold 7 20 .259 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 19 9 .679 — Royals 17 10 .630 1½ Padres 1 16 11 .593 2½ Dodgers 1 15 12 .556 3½ Mariners 13 14 .481 5½ Indians Red 13 14 .481 5½ Brewers Blue 10 17 .370 8½

Monday’s Games

Athletics Gold 2, Giants Orange 0

Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Angels, delayed

Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold 2, Dodgers 1 1

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

