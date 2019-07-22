Listen Live Sports

...

Arizona League

July 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 22 6 .786
Athletics Gold 16 12 .571 6
Cubs1 14 13 .519
Diamondbacks 13 15 .464 9
Giants Black 12 15 .444
Cubs2 12 15 .444
Athletics Green 11 16 .407 10½
Angels 7 20 .259 14½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 19 8 .704
Padres 2 18 9 .667 1
Dodgers 2 12 15 .444 7
White Sox 11 17 .393
Reds 9 18 .333 10
Brewers Gold 7 20 .259 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 19 9 .679
Royals 17 10 .630
Padres 1 16 11 .593
Dodgers 1 15 12 .556
Mariners 13 14 .481
Indians Red 13 14 .481
Brewers Blue 10 17 .370

___

Monday’s Games

Athletics Gold 2, Giants Orange 0

Cubs1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Reds at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Angels, delayed

Dodgers 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold 2, Dodgers 1 1

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Padres 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

