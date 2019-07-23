Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 23, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 0 0 000
Cubs2 0 0 000
Diamondbacks 0 0 000
Giants Black 0 0 000
Angels 0 0 000
Cubs1 0 0 000
Athletics Gold 0 0 000
Athletics Green 0 0 000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers Gold 0 0 000
White Sox 0 0 000
Dodgers 2 0 0 000
Padres 2 0 0 000
Reds 0 0 000
x-Indians Blue 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Mariners 0 0 000
x-Rangers 0 0 000
Royals 0 0 000
Dodgers 1 0 0 000
Brewers Blue 0 0 000
Padres 1 0 0 000
Indians Red 0 0 000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

