Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics Gold
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Angels
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Giants Black
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cubs2
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Athletics Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Diamondbacks
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cubs1
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|x-Giants Orange
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 2
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|White Sox
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Padres 2
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Brewers Gold
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Reds
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Padres 1
|0
|0
|000
|½
|x-Rangers
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indians Red
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Brewers Blue
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Mariners
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Athletics Green 8, Cubs1 2
Cubs2 5, Reds 3
Indians Blue 10, Mariners 7
White Sox 6, Indians Red 3
Angels 8, Giants Orange 7
Dodgers 1 6, Brewers Blue 1
Dodgers 2 5, Brewers Gold 4
Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled
Giants Black 4, Diamondbacks 3
Athletics Gold 10, Rangers 6
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.