Arizona League

July 24, 2019 12:44 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000
Angels 1 0 1.000
Giants Black 1 0 1.000
Cubs2 1 0 1.000
Athletics Green 1 0 1.000
Diamondbacks 0 1 .000 1
Cubs1 0 1 .000 1
x-Giants Orange 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 1 0 1.000
White Sox 1 0 1.000
x-Indians Blue 1 0 1.000
Padres 2 0 0 000 ½
Brewers Gold 0 1 .000 1
Reds 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 1 0 1.000
Royals 0 0 000 ½
Padres 1 0 0 000 ½
x-Rangers 0 1 .000 1
Indians Red 0 1 .000 1
Brewers Blue 0 1 .000 1
Mariners 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Green 8, Cubs1 2

Cubs2 5, Reds 3

Indians Blue 10, Mariners 7

White Sox 6, Indians Red 3

Angels 8, Giants Orange 7

Dodgers 1 6, Brewers Blue 1

Dodgers 2 5, Brewers Gold 4

Athletics Green at Rangers, cancelled

Giants Black 4, Diamondbacks 3

Athletics Gold 10, Rangers 6

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

