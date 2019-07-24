Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Angels 1 0 1.000 — Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000 — Athletics Green 1 0 1.000 — Giants Black 1 0 1.000 — Cubs2 1 0 1.000 — Diamondbacks 0 1 .000 1 Cubs1 0 1 .000 1 x-Giants Orange 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 2 1 0 1.000 — White Sox 1 0 1.000 — x-Indians Blue 1 0 1.000 — Padres 2 0 0 000 ½ Reds 0 1 .000 1 Brewers Gold 0 1 .000 1 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 1 0 1.000 — Royals 0 0 000 ½ Padres 1 0 0 000 ½ x-Rangers 0 1 .000 1 Brewers Blue 0 1 .000 1 Mariners 0 1 .000 1 Indians Red 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewers Blue 4, Royals 0

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.