Arizona League

July 25, 2019 2:44 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000
Angels 1 0 1.000
Cubs2 1 0 1.000
Athletics Green 1 0 1.000
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½
x-Giants Orange 1 1 .500 ½
Giants Black 1 1 .500 ½
Cubs1 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 2 0 1.000
Padres 2 1 0 1.000 ½
White Sox 1 1 .500 1
x-Indians Blue 1 1 .500 1
Brewers Gold 0 2 .000 2
Reds 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 1 0 1.000
x-Rangers 1 1 .500 ½
Brewers Blue 1 1 .500 ½
Mariners 1 1 .500 ½
Dodgers 1 1 1 .500 ½
Royals 0 1 .000 1
Indians Red 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

