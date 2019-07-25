Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics Gold
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Angels
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cubs2
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Athletics Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Giants Black
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|x-Giants Orange
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Diamondbacks
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cubs1
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 2
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Padres 2
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|White Sox
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|x-Indians Blue
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Reds
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Brewers Gold
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers 1
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Brewers Blue
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|x-Rangers
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Mariners
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Royals
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indians Red
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Rangers at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Royals at Angels, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 6, Mariners 0
Athletics Green at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Angels at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
