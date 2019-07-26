Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 2 0 1.000 — x-Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½ Diamondbacks 2 1 .667 ½ Angels 1 1 .500 1 Athletics Gold 1 1 .500 1 Athletics Green 1 1 .500 1 Giants Black 1 2 .333 1½ Cubs1 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 2 0 1.000 — Dodgers 2 2 1 .667 ½ x-Indians Blue 1 1 .500 1 White Sox 1 2 .333 1½ Brewers Gold 0 2 .000 2 Reds 0 2 .000 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 2 0 1.000 — x-Rangers 2 1 .667 ½ Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 ½ Brewers Blue 1 1 .500 1 Royals 1 1 .500 1 Mariners 1 2 .333 1½ Indians Red 0 2 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Rangers 4, Dodgers 2 1, 10 innings

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs1 2

Cubs2 4, White Sox 2

Royals 14, Angels 3

Dodgers 1 6, Mariners 0

Padres 2 8, Athletics Green 6

Padres 1 6, Athletics Gold 5, 11 innings

Giants Orange 9, Giants Black 1

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

