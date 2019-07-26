Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 26, 2019 9:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 3 1 .750
Cubs2 2 1 .667 ½
x-Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½
Angels 1 1 .500 1
Athletics Gold 1 1 .500 1
Athletics Green 1 1 .500 1
Giants Black 1 2 .333
Cubs1 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 2 0 1.000
Dodgers 2 2 1 .667 ½
x-Indians Blue 1 1 .500 1
White Sox 1 2 .333
Brewers Gold 0 2 .000 2
Reds 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 2 0 1.000
x-Rangers 2 1 .667 ½
Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 ½
Brewers Blue 1 1 .500 1
Royals 1 1 .500 1
Mariners 1 2 .333
Indians Red 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks 8, Cubs2 3

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Angels at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established