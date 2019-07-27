Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 27, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 3 1 .750
Athletics Green 2 1 .667 ½
Cubs2 2 1 .667 ½
x-Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½
Giants Black 1 2 .333
Athletics Gold 1 2 .333
Angels 1 2 .333
Cubs1 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 2 1 .667
Padres 2 2 1 .667
White Sox 2 2 .500 ½
x-Indians Blue 1 1 .500 ½
Reds 0 2 .000
Brewers Gold 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Rangers 3 1 .750
Padres 1 2 1 .667 ½
Brewers Blue 2 1 .667 ½
Royals 2 1 .667 ½
Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 ½
Mariners 1 2 .333
Indians Red 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks 8, Cubs2 3

Indians Blue 7, Reds 6

White Sox 10, Padres 1 8

Royals 5, Indians Red 3

Brewers Blue 8, Angels 6

Athletics Green 9, Brewers Gold 7

Athletics Green at Cubs1, cancelled

Rangers 14, Padres 2 8

Cubs1 12, Athletics Gold 9

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

