Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 3 1 .750 — x-Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½ Cubs2 2 1 .667 ½ Athletics Green 2 1 .667 ½ Cubs1 1 2 .333 1½ Angels 1 2 .333 1½ Giants Black 1 2 .333 1½ Athletics Gold 1 2 .333 1½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 2 2 1 .667 — Padres 2 2 1 .667 — x-Indians Blue 2 2 .500 ½ White Sox 2 2 .500 ½ Reds 1 3 .250 1½ Brewers Gold 0 3 .000 2 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Rangers 3 1 .750 — Brewers Blue 3 1 .750 — Royals 3 1 .750 — Padres 1 2 2 .500 1 Dodgers 1 2 2 .500 1 Mariners 1 3 .250 2 Indians Red 1 3 .250 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 18, Brewers Gold 2

Reds 7, Indians Blue 3

Indians Red 5, Dodgers 1 2

Angels 18, Giants Black 5

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue 2, Mariners 0

Athletics Gold 11, Athletics Green 4

Royals 8, Padres 1 1

Cubs2 7, Giants Orange 5

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

