Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 28, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 3 1 .750
x-Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½
Cubs2 2 1 .667 ½
Athletics Green 2 1 .667 ½
Cubs1 1 2 .333
Angels 1 2 .333
Giants Black 1 2 .333
Athletics Gold 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 2 1 .667
Padres 2 2 1 .667
x-Indians Blue 2 2 .500 ½
White Sox 2 2 .500 ½
Reds 1 3 .250
Brewers Gold 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Rangers 3 1 .750
Brewers Blue 3 1 .750
Royals 3 1 .750
Padres 1 2 2 .500 1
Dodgers 1 2 2 .500 1
Mariners 1 3 .250 2
Indians Red 1 3 .250 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 18, Brewers Gold 2

Reds 7, Indians Blue 3

Indians Red 5, Dodgers 1 2

Advertisement

Angels 18, Giants Black 5

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue 2, Mariners 0

Athletics Gold 11, Athletics Green 4

Royals 8, Padres 1 1

Cubs2 7, Giants Orange 5

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established