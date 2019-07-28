Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Diamondbacks
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|x-Giants Orange
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Cubs1
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Angels
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Athletics Green
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Athletics Gold
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Giants Black
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 2
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Padres 2
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|x-Indians Blue
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|White Sox
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Reds
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Brewers Gold
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rangers
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Brewers Blue
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Royals
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dodgers 1
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Mariners
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Indians Red
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Giants Black 6, Diamondbacks 4
Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled
Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.
Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled
Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.
