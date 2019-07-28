Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 28, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 4 1 .800
Diamondbacks 3 2 .600 1
x-Giants Orange 2 2 .500
Cubs1 2 2 .500
Angels 2 2 .500
Athletics Green 2 2 .500
Athletics Gold 2 2 .500
Giants Black 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 3 1 .750
Padres 2 2 2 .500 1
x-Indians Blue 2 2 .500 1
White Sox 2 2 .500 1
Reds 1 3 .250 2
Brewers Gold 0 4 .000 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Rangers 3 1 .750
Brewers Blue 3 1 .750
Royals 3 1 .750
Padres 1 2 2 .500 1
Dodgers 1 2 3 .400
Mariners 1 3 .250 2
Indians Red 1 3 .250 2

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black 6, Diamondbacks 4

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue 6, White Sox 1

Cubs2 4, Dodgers 1 1

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

