Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 4 1 .800 — Diamondbacks 3 2 .600 1 x-Giants Orange 2 2 .500 1½ Cubs1 2 2 .500 1½ Angels 2 2 .500 1½ Athletics Green 2 2 .500 1½ Athletics Gold 2 2 .500 1½ Giants Black 2 3 .400 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 2 3 1 .750 — Padres 2 2 2 .500 1 x-Indians Blue 2 2 .500 1 White Sox 2 2 .500 1 Reds 1 3 .250 2 Brewers Gold 0 4 .000 3 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Rangers 3 1 .750 — Brewers Blue 3 1 .750 — Royals 3 1 .750 — Padres 1 2 2 .500 1 Dodgers 1 2 3 .400 1½ Mariners 1 3 .250 2 Indians Red 1 3 .250 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black 6, Diamondbacks 4

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue 6, White Sox 1

Cubs2 4, Dodgers 1 1

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Mariners at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

