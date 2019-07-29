Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 29, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 4 1 .800
Angels 3 2 .600 1
Diamondbacks 3 2 .600 1
x-Giants Orange 3 2 .600 1
Cubs1 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Green 2 3 .400 2
Giants Black 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 4 1 .800
x-Indians Blue 3 2 .600 1
Padres 2 2 2 .500
Reds 2 3 .400 2
White Sox 2 3 .400 2
Brewers Gold 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Rangers 4 1 .800
Royals 3 1 .750 ½
Brewers Blue 3 2 .600 1
Padres 1 2 2 .500
Dodgers 1 2 3 .400 2
Mariners 1 4 .200 3
Indians Red 1 4 .200 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Giants Black 6, Diamondbacks 4

Angels 8, Cubs1 5

Brewers Gold 3, Indians Red 2, 11 innings

Indians Blue 6, White Sox 1

Cubs2 4, Dodgers 1 1

Dodgers 2 4, Brewers Blue 3

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, cancelled

Reds 8, Mariners 6

Rangers 16, Athletics Green 5

Giants Orange 9, Athletics Gold 6

Monday’s Games

Royals at Brewers Blue, 1:30 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 1:30 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 2 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

