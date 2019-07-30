Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 30, 2019 12:36 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 4 1 .800
Diamondbacks 4 2 .667 ½
Angels 3 2 .600 1
x-Giants Orange 3 2 .600 1
Giants Black 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Green 2 3 .400 2
Cubs1 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 4 1 .800
Padres 2 3 2 .600 1
x-Indians Blue 3 3 .500
Reds 2 3 .400 2
White Sox 2 4 .333
Brewers Gold 1 5 .167
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 4 1 .800
x-Rangers 4 2 .667 ½
Dodgers 1 3 3 .500
Brewers Blue 3 3 .500
Padres 1 2 3 .400 2
Mariners 2 4 .333
Indians Red 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Royals 5, Brewers Blue 3

Padres 2 13, Brewers Gold 11

Indians Red 2, Padres 1 1

Diamondbacks 8, Indians Blue 7, 10 innings

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 7, White Sox 6

Mariners 8, Rangers 4

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

