Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 4 1 .800 — Diamondbacks 4 2 .667 ½ x-Giants Orange 4 2 .667 ½ Angels 3 2 .600 1 Athletics Green 2 3 .400 2 Cubs1 2 3 .400 2 Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 2 Giants Black 2 4 .333 2½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 2 4 2 .667 — Padres 2 3 2 .600 ½ Reds 3 3 .500 1 x-Indians Blue 3 3 .500 1 White Sox 2 4 .333 2 Brewers Gold 1 5 .167 3 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 4 1 .800 — x-Rangers 4 2 .667 ½ Brewers Blue 3 3 .500 1½ Dodgers 1 3 3 .500 1½ Padres 1 2 3 .400 2 Mariners 2 4 .333 2½ Indians Red 2 4 .333 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

