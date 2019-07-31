Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 31, 2019 2:25 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 2 3 .400
Cubs2 4 2 .667
Giants Orange 4 2 .667
Angels 3 3 .500
Athletics Green 2 3 .400
Giants Black 2 4 .333
Diamondbacks 4 2 .667
Cubs1 2 3 .400
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 3 4 .429
Brewers Gold 1 5 .167
Reds 3 3 .500
Padres 2 4 2 .667
Indians Blue 3 3 .500
Dodgers 2 4 3 .571
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers Blue 3 3 .500
Mariners 2 5 .286
Padres 1 2 3 .400
Indians Red 2 4 .333
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571
Rangers 5 2 .714
Royals 4 1 .800

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, ppd.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Dodgers 1 2, Cubs2 1

White Sox 4, Angels 3

Padres 2 5, Dodgers 2 4, 12 innings

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, ppd.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, ppd.

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

