Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics Gold
|2
|3
|.400
|Cubs2
|4
|2
|.667
|Giants Orange
|4
|2
|.667
|Angels
|3
|3
|.500
|Athletics Green
|2
|3
|.400
|Giants Black
|2
|4
|.333
|Diamondbacks
|4
|2
|.667
|Cubs1
|2
|3
|.400
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|3
|4
|.429
|Brewers Gold
|1
|5
|.167
|Reds
|3
|3
|.500
|Padres 2
|4
|2
|.667
|Indians Blue
|3
|3
|.500
|Dodgers 2
|4
|3
|.571
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers Blue
|3
|3
|.500
|Mariners
|2
|5
|.286
|Padres 1
|2
|3
|.400
|Indians Red
|2
|4
|.333
|Dodgers 1
|4
|3
|.571
|Rangers
|5
|2
|.714
|Royals
|4
|1
|.800
___
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, ppd.
Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.
Dodgers 1 2, Cubs2 1
White Sox 4, Angels 3
Padres 2 5, Dodgers 2 4, 12 innings
Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled
Padres 1 at Cubs1, ppd.
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, ppd.
Rangers 5, Mariners 3
Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled
Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.