Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 Cubs2 4 2 .667 Giants Orange 4 2 .667 Angels 3 3 .500 Athletics Green 2 3 .400 Giants Black 2 4 .333 Diamondbacks 4 2 .667 Cubs1 2 3 .400 Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 3 4 .429 Brewers Gold 1 5 .167 Reds 3 3 .500 Padres 2 4 2 .667 Indians Blue 3 3 .500 Dodgers 2 4 3 .571 West Division W L Pct. GB Brewers Blue 3 3 .500 Mariners 2 5 .286 Padres 1 2 3 .400 Indians Red 2 4 .333 Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 Rangers 5 2 .714 Royals 4 1 .800

___

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, ppd.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Dodgers 1 2, Cubs2 1

Advertisement

White Sox 4, Angels 3

Padres 2 5, Dodgers 2 4, 12 innings

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs1, ppd.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, ppd.

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.