Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 4 2 .667 — x-Giants Orange 4 2 .667 — Cubs2 4 2 .667 — Angels 3 3 .500 1 Cubs1 2 3 .400 1½ Athletics Green 2 3 .400 1½ Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 1½ Giants Black 2 4 .333 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 4 2 .667 — Dodgers 2 4 3 .571 ½ Reds 3 3 .500 1 x-Indians Blue 3 3 .500 1 White Sox 3 4 .429 1½ Brewers Gold 1 5 .167 3 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 4 1 .800 — x-Rangers 5 2 .714 — Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 1 Brewers Blue 3 3 .500 1½ Padres 1 2 3 .400 2 Indians Red 2 4 .333 2½ Mariners 2 5 .286 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

