Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|x-Giants Orange
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Cubs2
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Angels
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cubs1
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Athletics Green
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Athletics Gold
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Giants Black
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Dodgers 2
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Reds
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|x-Indians Blue
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|White Sox
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Brewers Gold
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Rangers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Dodgers 1
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Brewers Blue
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Padres 1
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Indians Red
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Mariners
|2
|5
|.286
|3
___
Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled
Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
