Arizona League

July 31, 2019 11:58 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 4 2 .667
x-Giants Orange 4 2 .667
Cubs2 4 2 .667
Angels 3 3 .500 1
Cubs1 3 3 .500 1
Athletics Gold 2 3 .400
Athletics Green 2 4 .333 2
Giants Black 2 4 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 4 2 .667
Dodgers 2 4 3 .571 ½
Reds 3 3 .500 1
x-Indians Blue 3 3 .500 1
White Sox 3 4 .429
Brewers Gold 1 5 .167 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Rangers 5 2 .714
Royals 4 2 .667 ½
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 1
Padres 1 3 3 .500
Brewers Blue 3 4 .429 2
Indians Red 3 4 .429 2
Mariners 2 5 .286 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 5, Athletics Green 0

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 4, Royals 3

Indians Red 3, Brewers Blue 2

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

