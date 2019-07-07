Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Colorado’s Story breaks up Arizona’s no-hit bid in 7th

July 7, 2019 6:04 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado’s Trevor Story has ended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ no-hit bid by legging out an infield single to open the seventh inning.

Alex Young held the Rockies hitless over the first six innings, facing one batter over the minimum in his second big-league start. Despite throwing just 71 pitches, he was replaced by Yoshihisa Hirano to start the seventh inning.

Story hit Hirano’s first pitch down the third base line and beat Jake Lamb’s throw to first, drawing boos from the Arizona fans.

Young held the San Francisco Giants to a run on three hits and struck out five in a 5-4 on June 27 for his first win. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Reno before being called up last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

