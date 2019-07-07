Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 11, Angels 10, 10 innings,

July 7, 2019 7:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher lf-3b 5 2 3 0 Sprnger rf-cf-rf 7 0 3 1
Trout cf 5 2 2 4 Altuve 2b 6 1 2 0
Ohtani dh 6 1 1 2 Bregman ss 4 1 0 0
K.Clhun rf 6 1 2 0 Brntley dh 6 3 4 0
Simmons ss 6 1 3 0 Gurriel 3b 4 3 2 4
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 Alvarez lf 5 0 3 3
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0
J.Prker lf 1 0 0 0 White 1b 6 1 3 1
Lucroy c 4 1 2 1 Stassi c 1 0 0 0
Bour ph 1 0 0 0 Reddick ph-rf-lf 3 1 1 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 Kemp cf 1 1 1 2
Rengifo 2b 3 2 2 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Totals 45 10 16 8 Totals 46 11 19 11
Los Angeles 005 111 020 0—10
Houston 020 024 020 1—11

E_Alvarez (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 16. 2B_Fletcher 2 (15), Pujols (11), Lucroy (7), Altuve (11), Alvarez (7), White (14), Reddick (12). 3B_Lucroy (1). HR_Trout 2 (28), Ohtani (14), Gurriel (14), Kemp (6). SB_Simmons (7), Springer (5). SF_Trout (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
J.Suarez 3 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
No.Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 1
J.Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Bedrosian BS,2 1 4 4 4 1 1
Buttrey 1 4 2 2 0 1
H.Robles 2 1 0 0 3 1
T.Cole L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Houston
Urquidy 2 1-3 8 5 5 0 4
Devenski 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
James 1 2 1 1 1 3
McHugh 2 2 1 1 0 1
Harris 1 1 2 2 1 0
R.Osuna 1 0 0 0 2 1
Pressly W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Buttrey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by J.Suarez (Kemp). WP_Urquidy, Buttrey.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:49. A_37,264 (41,168).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.