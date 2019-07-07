Listen Live Sports

Astros 11, Angels 10

July 7, 2019 7:14 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher lf-3b 5 2 3 0 1 1 .295
Trout cf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .301
Ohtani dh 6 1 1 2 0 1 .303
Calhoun rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .237
Simmons ss 6 1 3 0 0 1 .285
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .234
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .100
Parker lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Lucroy c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Rengifo 2b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .260
Totals 45 10 16 8 4 12
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf-cf-rf 7 0 3 1 0 2 .303
Altuve 2b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .262
Bregman ss 4 1 0 0 2 2 .265
Brantley dh 6 3 4 0 0 1 .324
Gurriel 3b 4 3 2 4 2 0 .277
Alvarez lf 5 0 3 3 0 1 .342
1-Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
White 1b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .227
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .176
a-Reddick ph-rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .292
Kemp cf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .234
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Totals 46 11 19 11 8 10
Los Angeles 005 111 020 0—10 16 0
Houston 020 024 020 1—11 19 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Stassi in the 5th. b-struck out for Lucroy in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Alvarez (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 16. 2B_Fletcher 2 (15), Pujols (11), Lucroy (7), Altuve (11), Alvarez (7), White (14), Reddick (12). 3B_Lucroy (1). HR_Ohtani (14), off Urquidy; Trout (27), off McHugh; Trout (28), off Harris; Kemp (6), off Suarez; Gurriel (14), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Trout 4 (67), Ohtani 2 (38), Pujols (45), Lucroy (30), Springer (46), Gurriel 4 (50), Alvarez 3 (25), White (16), Kemp 2 (16). SB_Simmons (7), Springer (5). SF_Trout.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Calhoun 2, Lucroy 2); Houston 8 (Springer 2, Altuve 2, Gurriel, White 2, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 17; Houston 6 for 22.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Trout, Springer. FIDP_Springer.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Calhoun, Lucroy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez 3 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 69 5.40
Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 1 36 3.43
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.38
Bedrosian, BS, 2-3 1 4 4 4 1 1 32 3.56
Buttrey 1 4 2 2 0 1 32 2.57
Robles 2 1 0 0 3 1 35 2.74
T.Cole, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 6 4.58
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 2 1-3 8 5 5 0 4 60 10.50
Devenski 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 29 4.70
James 1 2 1 1 1 3 33 5.24
McHugh 2 2 1 1 0 1 24 5.37
Harris 1 1 2 2 1 0 14 1.67
Osuna 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 1.95
Pressly, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.36

Buttrey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Anderson 2-0, Robles 2-1, Devenski 2-0. HBP_Suarez (Kemp). WP_Urquidy, Buttrey. PB_Lucroy (7).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:49. A_37,264 (41,168).

