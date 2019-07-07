Astros 11, Angels 10

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf-3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.301
|Ohtani dh
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Calhoun rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Simmons ss
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Parker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Totals
|45
|10
|16
|8
|4
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf-rf
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.265
|Brantley dh
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.277
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.342
|1-Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|White 1b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|a-Reddick ph-rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Kemp cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.234
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|46
|11
|19
|11
|8
|10
|Los Angeles
|005
|111
|020
|0—10
|16
|0
|Houston
|020
|024
|020
|1—11
|19
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Stassi in the 5th. b-struck out for Lucroy in the 9th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Alvarez (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 16. 2B_Fletcher 2 (15), Pujols (11), Lucroy (7), Altuve (11), Alvarez (7), White (14), Reddick (12). 3B_Lucroy (1). HR_Ohtani (14), off Urquidy; Trout (27), off McHugh; Trout (28), off Harris; Kemp (6), off Suarez; Gurriel (14), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Trout 4 (67), Ohtani 2 (38), Pujols (45), Lucroy (30), Springer (46), Gurriel 4 (50), Alvarez 3 (25), White (16), Kemp 2 (16). SB_Simmons (7), Springer (5). SF_Trout.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Calhoun 2, Lucroy 2); Houston 8 (Springer 2, Altuve 2, Gurriel, White 2, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 17; Houston 6 for 22.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Trout, Springer. FIDP_Springer.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Calhoun, Lucroy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|69
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|36
|3.43
|Anderson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.38
|Bedrosian, BS, 2-3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|32
|3.56
|Buttrey
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|32
|2.57
|Robles
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|35
|2.74
|T.Cole, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.58
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|60
|10.50
|Devenski
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|4.70
|James
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|5.24
|McHugh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|5.37
|Harris
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|1.67
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.95
|Pressly, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.36
Buttrey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Anderson 2-0, Robles 2-1, Devenski 2-0. HBP_Suarez (Kemp). WP_Urquidy, Buttrey. PB_Lucroy (7).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_4:49. A_37,264 (41,168).
