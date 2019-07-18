Listen Live Sports

Astros 11, Angels 2

July 18, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 2 1 3 Fltcher 3b 5 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 2 0
Bregman ss-3b 5 1 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 2 0
Brntley dh 3 2 1 2 K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 0
Stassi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0
Straw ss 1 0 0 0 Thaiss 1b 4 0 0 0
Reddick lf 5 0 1 0 Garneau c 4 1 2 2
R.Chrns c 4 1 1 0
White 1b 4 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 4 2 3 1
Totals 39 11 12 10 Totals 35 2 9 2
Houston 321 050 000—11
Los Angeles 000 010 001— 2

LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Altuve (14), Bregman (15), Gurriel (23), Marisnick 2 (14), Garneau (3). HR_Springer (21), Brantley (13), Garneau (1). SB_Altuve (3), Marisnick (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
G.Cole W,10-5 7 7 1 1 1 11
Joe.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 1 1 1 1 3
Los Angeles
Pena L,7-3 4 2-3 9 8 8 1 5
Bard 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
L.Garcia 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Pena (Brantley). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:57. A_35,738 (45,050).

