Astros 11, Angels 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 2 1 3 2 1 .302 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .275 Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Bregman ss-3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .266 Brantley dh 3 2 1 2 0 1 .324 a-Stassi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Straw ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Reddick lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216 White 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Marisnick cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .260 Totals 39 11 12 10 2 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .294 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .291 Ohtani dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .303 Upton lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .265 Thaiss 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .143 Garneau c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .277 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 14

Houston 321 050 000—11 12 0 Los Angeles 000 010 001— 2 9 0

a-struck out for Brantley in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Altuve (14), Bregman (15), Gurriel (23), Marisnick 2 (14), Garneau (3). HR_Brantley (13), off Pena; Springer (21), off Bard; Garneau (1), off G.Cole. RBIs_Springer 3 (53), Altuve 2 (33), Bregman (60), Brantley 2 (51), White (21), Marisnick (25), Garneau 2 (6). SB_Altuve (3), Marisnick (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Brantley); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Calhoun). RISP_Houston 5 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Springer.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA G.Cole, W, 10-5 7 7 1 1 1 11 109 3.12 J.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Pressly 1 1 1 1 1 3 20 1.49 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena, L, 7-3 4 2-3 9 8 8 1 5 91 4.92 Bard 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 46 5.90 Garcia 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-2, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Pena (Brantley). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:57. A_35,738 (45,050).

