Astros 11, Angels 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.302
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Brantley dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|a-Stassi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Straw ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Reddick lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|White 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Marisnick cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|10
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|14
|Houston
|321
|050
|000—11
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|001—
|2
|9
|0
a-struck out for Brantley in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Altuve (14), Bregman (15), Gurriel (23), Marisnick 2 (14), Garneau (3). HR_Brantley (13), off Pena; Springer (21), off Bard; Garneau (1), off G.Cole. RBIs_Springer 3 (53), Altuve 2 (33), Bregman (60), Brantley 2 (51), White (21), Marisnick (25), Garneau 2 (6). SB_Altuve (3), Marisnick (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Brantley); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Calhoun). RISP_Houston 5 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Springer.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Cole, W, 10-5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|11
|109
|3.12
|J.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|20
|1.49
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, L, 7-3
|4
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|1
|5
|91
|4.92
|Bard
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|46
|5.90
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-2, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Pena (Brantley). WP_Pena.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:57. A_35,738 (45,050).
