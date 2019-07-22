Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 11, Athletics 1

July 22, 2019 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 2 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 0 1 1
Barreto ss 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 2 1
M.Chpmn 3b 2 1 1 0 Kemp pr-2b 2 0 0 0
Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 Bregman ss 2 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Straw ss 2 0 0 0
Martini lf-p 2 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 0 0
Canha rf-1b 4 0 1 1 Stassi 1b 0 0 0 0
Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 2
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 3 3
Hrrmann lf 0 0 0 0 Mrsnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Grssman lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf-1b-lf 4 2 1 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 2 3 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 2 1 3
Totals 30 1 2 1 Totals 37 11 13 11
Oakland 000 100 000— 1
Houston 047 000 00x—11

E_Reddick (4). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 12. 2B_M.Chapman (27), Canha (9), Altuve (15), Alvarez (10), Reddick (13). HR_Alvarez (11), Gurriel (19), A.Diaz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey L,8-7 2 8 9 9 3 2
Schlitter 3 4 2 2 1 3
Wang 2 1 0 0 2 0
Martini 1 0 0 0 2 1
Houston
G.Cole W,11-5 7 2 1 1 1 11
H.Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Joe.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bailey pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd

HBP_by Bailey (A.Diaz), by Wang (Springer).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ben May.

T_2:56. A_41,534 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate