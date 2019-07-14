Listen Live Sports

Astros 12, Rangers 4

July 14, 2019 7:01 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 3 3 4 Choo rf 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph-rf 0 0 0 1
Bregman 3b 3 2 0 1 W.Clhun lf 4 1 2 1
Brntley lf 5 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 Mazara dh 4 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 3 Gallo cf 2 1 0 0
White 1b 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1
R.Chrns c 4 1 1 1 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 5 1 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 1 0 0
Straw ss 2 2 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 12 12 12 Totals 31 4 5 4
Houston 320 000 700—12
Texas 200 000 200— 4

E_Andrus (9), Odor (5). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Houston 10, Texas 5. 2B_Brantley (25), R.Chirinos (13). HR_Altuve (12), Gurriel (16). SB_Mazara (4). SF_Bregman (7), Reddick (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,11-4 6 4 2 2 1 7
Devenski 2-3 0 2 2 4 1
Joe.Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
H.Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Jurado L,5-5 4 7 5 5 4 3
P.Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Biddle 1 2 4 3 1 1
Bird 2 3 3 3 1 2
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2

Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by P.Valdez (R.Chirinos), by Biddle (Alvarez). WP_P.Valdez, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:40. A_27,916 (49,115).

