Astros 12, Rangers 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .274 Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Bregman 3b 3 2 0 1 2 2 .267 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .324 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .344 Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .281 White 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Chirinos c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .218 Marisnick cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .243 Straw ss 2 2 0 0 3 0 .279 Totals 38 12 12 12 7 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 a-Santana ph-rf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .309 Calhoun lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Mazara dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Gallo cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .266 DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Guzman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .201 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .204 Totals 31 4 5 4 5 10

Houston 320 000 700—12 12 0 Texas 200 000 200— 4 5 2

a-walked for Choo in the 7th.

E_Andrus (9), Odor (5). LOB_Houston 10, Texas 5. 2B_Brantley (25), Chirinos (13). HR_Altuve (12), off Bird; Gurriel (16), off Bird. RBIs_Altuve 4 (31), Bregman (58), Brantley (49), Alvarez (29), Gurriel 3 (55), Reddick (33), Chirinos (40), Calhoun (13), Mazara (51), Odor (50), Santana (32). SB_Mazara (4). SF_Bregman, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Chirinos); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Texas 3 for 5.

GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 11-4 6 4 2 2 1 7 95 2.98 Devenski 2-3 0 2 2 4 1 33 4.91 Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.34 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.26 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, L, 5-5 4 7 5 5 4 3 99 4.63 P.Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2 28 1.50 Biddle 1 2 4 3 1 1 33 8.36 Bird 2 3 3 3 1 2 39 8.31 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.33

Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-1, Bird 3-3. HBP_P.Valdez (Chirinos), Biddle (Alvarez). WP_P.Valdez, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:40. A_27,916 (49,115).

