Astros 12, Rangers 4

July 14, 2019 7:01 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .274
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Bregman 3b 3 2 0 1 2 2 .267
Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .324
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .344
Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .281
White 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Chirinos c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .218
Marisnick cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .243
Straw ss 2 2 0 0 3 0 .279
Totals 38 12 12 12 7 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
a-Santana ph-rf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .309
Calhoun lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Mazara dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Gallo cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .266
DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Guzman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .201
Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .204
Totals 31 4 5 4 5 10
Houston 320 000 700—12 12 0
Texas 200 000 200— 4 5 2

a-walked for Choo in the 7th.

E_Andrus (9), Odor (5). LOB_Houston 10, Texas 5. 2B_Brantley (25), Chirinos (13). HR_Altuve (12), off Bird; Gurriel (16), off Bird. RBIs_Altuve 4 (31), Bregman (58), Brantley (49), Alvarez (29), Gurriel 3 (55), Reddick (33), Chirinos (40), Calhoun (13), Mazara (51), Odor (50), Santana (32). SB_Mazara (4). SF_Bregman, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Chirinos); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Texas 3 for 5.

GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 11-4 6 4 2 2 1 7 95 2.98
Devenski 2-3 0 2 2 4 1 33 4.91
Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.34
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.26
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, L, 5-5 4 7 5 5 4 3 99 4.63
P.Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2 28 1.50
Biddle 1 2 4 3 1 1 33 8.36
Bird 2 3 3 3 1 2 39 8.31
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.33

Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-1, Bird 3-3. HBP_P.Valdez (Chirinos), Biddle (Alvarez). WP_P.Valdez, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:40. A_27,916 (49,115).

