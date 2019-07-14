Astros 12, Rangers 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.274
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.267
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.344
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.281
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Marisnick cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Straw ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.279
|Totals
|38
|12
|12
|12
|7
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|a-Santana ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gallo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Federowicz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.204
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|10
|Houston
|320
|000
|700—12
|12
|0
|Texas
|200
|000
|200—
|4
|5
|2
a-walked for Choo in the 7th.
E_Andrus (9), Odor (5). LOB_Houston 10, Texas 5. 2B_Brantley (25), Chirinos (13). HR_Altuve (12), off Bird; Gurriel (16), off Bird. RBIs_Altuve 4 (31), Bregman (58), Brantley (49), Alvarez (29), Gurriel 3 (55), Reddick (33), Chirinos (40), Calhoun (13), Mazara (51), Odor (50), Santana (32). SB_Mazara (4). SF_Bregman, Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Chirinos); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Texas 3 for 5.
GIDP_Chirinos.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 11-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|95
|2.98
|Devenski
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|33
|4.91
|Smith
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.34
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.26
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 5-5
|4
|7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|99
|4.63
|P.Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.50
|Biddle
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|33
|8.36
|Bird
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|39
|8.31
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.33
Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-1, Bird 3-3. HBP_P.Valdez (Chirinos), Biddle (Alvarez). WP_P.Valdez, Bird.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Winters; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:40. A_27,916 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.