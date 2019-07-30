Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 2, Indians 0

July 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0
R.Chrns c 3 1 2 1 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 29 0 2 0
Houston 000 020 000—2
Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_R.Chirinos (13). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,14-4 7 2 0 0 0 13
Harris H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2
R.Osuna S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber L,10-4 7 9 2 2 1 8
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'