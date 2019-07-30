Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, Indians 0

July 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .300
Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .324
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Chirinos c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Totals 34 2 9 2 1 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235
R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Allen lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298
Totals 29 0 2 0 0 15
Houston 000 020 000—2 9 0
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 2 0

LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_Chirinos (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Brantley (61), Chirinos (41). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Chirinos); Cleveland 1 (Mercado). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 14-4 7 2 0 0 0 13 105 2.73
Harris, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.77
Osuna, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.62
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 10-4 7 9 2 2 1 8 108 3.40
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.19
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.92

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).

