Astros 2, Indians 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Houston
|000
|020
|000—2
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_Chirinos (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Brantley (61), Chirinos (41). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Chirinos); Cleveland 1 (Mercado). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 14-4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|105
|2.73
|Harris, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.77
|Osuna, S, 24-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 10-4
|7
|9
|2
|2
|1
|8
|108
|3.40
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.19
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.92
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).
