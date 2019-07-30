Astros 2, Indians 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .300 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .324 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Chirinos c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Totals 34 2 9 2 1 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Allen lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Totals 29 0 2 0 0 15

Houston 000 020 000—2 9 0 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 2 0

LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_Chirinos (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Brantley (61), Chirinos (41). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Chirinos); Cleveland 1 (Mercado). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Springer.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 14-4 7 2 0 0 0 13 105 2.73 Harris, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.77 Osuna, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.62 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 10-4 7 9 2 2 1 8 108 3.40 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.19 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.92

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.