Astros 4, Angels 0

July 6, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 3b 4 0 2 0 Sprnger rf 2 1 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Bregman ss 3 2 2 1
K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 1
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 1
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 0
J.Prker lf 3 0 0 0 Reddick lf 4 0 1 1
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 2 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 32 4 10 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Houston 000 111 10x—4

DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 8. 2B_Ohtani (9), Bregman (14), Alvarez (6), White (13). HR_Gurriel (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,1-3 5 5 2 2 2 5
Cahill 2 4 2 2 2 0
L.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
G.Cole W,9-5 7 3 0 0 2 9
Pressly 1 1 0 0 2 2
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_2:44. A_39,470 (41,168).

