Astros 4, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Parker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|4
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Bregman ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|White 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|111
|10x—4
|10
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 8. 2B_Ohtani (9), Bregman (14), Alvarez (6), White (13). HR_Gurriel (13), off Cahill. RBIs_Bregman (56), Alvarez (22), Gurriel (46), Reddick (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun 3, Simmons); Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, White, Marisnick). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ohtani. GIDP_Trout.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 1-3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|85
|5.18
|Cahill
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|38
|6.92
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.64
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Cole, W, 9-5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|110
|3.09
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|1.40
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.40
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.
T_2:44. A_39,470 (41,168).
