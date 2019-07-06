Astros 4, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290 Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Parker lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Totals 30 0 4 0 4 14

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .299 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Bregman ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .268 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .324 Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Reddick lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291 White 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .218 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Totals 32 4 10 4 4 6

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 4 0 Houston 000 111 10x—4 10 0

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 8. 2B_Ohtani (9), Bregman (14), Alvarez (6), White (13). HR_Gurriel (13), off Cahill. RBIs_Bregman (56), Alvarez (22), Gurriel (46), Reddick (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun 3, Simmons); Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, White, Marisnick). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ohtani. GIDP_Trout.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 1-3 5 5 2 2 2 5 85 5.18 Cahill 2 4 2 2 2 0 38 6.92 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.64 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA G.Cole, W, 9-5 7 3 0 0 2 9 110 3.09 Pressly 1 1 0 0 2 2 25 1.40 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 5.40

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_2:44. A_39,470 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.