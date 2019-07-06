Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Angels 0

July 6, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Parker lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Totals 30 0 4 0 4 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .299
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Bregman ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .268
Alvarez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .324
Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Reddick lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291
White 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .218
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Totals 32 4 10 4 4 6
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 4 0
Houston 000 111 10x—4 10 0

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 8. 2B_Ohtani (9), Bregman (14), Alvarez (6), White (13). HR_Gurriel (13), off Cahill. RBIs_Bregman (56), Alvarez (22), Gurriel (46), Reddick (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun 3, Simmons); Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, White, Marisnick). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ohtani. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 1-3 5 5 2 2 2 5 85 5.18
Cahill 2 4 2 2 2 0 38 6.92
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.64
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
G.Cole, W, 9-5 7 3 0 0 2 9 110 3.09
Pressly 1 1 0 0 2 2 25 1.40
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 5.40

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_2:44. A_39,470 (41,168).

