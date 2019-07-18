Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 6, Angels 2

July 18, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 5 1 2 1 Fltcher 3b 4 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Trout dh 4 1 1 0
Bregman ss 2 3 2 1 Upton lf 2 0 0 1
Brntley lf 3 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 2 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1
Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1 Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 3 0
Garneau c 3 0 0 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
Houston 203 010 000—6
Los Angeles 000 002 000—2

E_Gurriel (5). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (24), Trout (21), Goodwin 2 (15). 3B_Goodwin (2). HR_Springer (22), Bregman (25). SF_Upton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley W,8-4 5 1-3 3 2 1 2 3
Harris 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2
R.Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
M.Harvey L,3-5 6 7 6 6 5 1
Jewell 3 1 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:35. A_35,928 (45,050).

