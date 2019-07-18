Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros 6, Angels 2

July 18, 2019 11:57 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Bregman ss 2 3 2 1 2 0 .271
Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .321
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .330
Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .165
Totals 33 6 8 6 5 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Trout dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Upton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .263
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .243
Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .260
Goodwin cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .283
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
a-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 9
Houston 203 010 000—6 8 1
Los Angeles 000 002 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Garneau in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (24), Trout (21), Goodwin 2 (15). 3B_Goodwin (2). HR_Springer (22), off Harvey; Bregman (25), off Harvey. RBIs_Springer (54), Bregman (61), Alvarez 2 (31), Gurriel (56), Reddick (35), Upton (9), Pujols (56). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, White); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Garneau, Thaiss, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Springer, Altuve, Calhoun.

DP_Houston 1 (White, Bregman, Harris); Los Angeles 2 (Harvey, Simmons, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 8-4 5 1-3 3 2 1 2 3 94 3.25
Harris 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.82
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.14
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.45
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 2.27
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 3-5 6 7 6 6 5 1 92 7.09
Jewell 3 1 0 0 0 4 33 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:35. A_35,928 (45,050).

