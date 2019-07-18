Astros 6, Angels 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bregman ss
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.330
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|5
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Trout dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Thaiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.260
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Houston
|203
|010
|000—6
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Garneau in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (24), Trout (21), Goodwin 2 (15). 3B_Goodwin (2). HR_Springer (22), off Harvey; Bregman (25), off Harvey. RBIs_Springer (54), Bregman (61), Alvarez 2 (31), Gurriel (56), Reddick (35), Upton (9), Pujols (56). SF_Upton.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, White); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Garneau, Thaiss, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Springer, Altuve, Calhoun.
DP_Houston 1 (White, Bregman, Harris); Los Angeles 2 (Harvey, Simmons, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 8-4
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|94
|3.25
|Harris
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.82
|McHugh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.14
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.45
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 3-5
|6
|7
|6
|6
|5
|1
|92
|7.09
|Jewell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:35. A_35,928 (45,050).
