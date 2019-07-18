Astros 6, Angels 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Bregman ss 2 3 2 1 2 0 .271 Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .321 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .330 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .165 Totals 33 6 8 6 5 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Trout dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Upton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .263 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .243 Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .260 Goodwin cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .283 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 a-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Totals 33 2 7 2 2 9

Houston 203 010 000—6 8 1 Los Angeles 000 002 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Garneau in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (24), Trout (21), Goodwin 2 (15). 3B_Goodwin (2). HR_Springer (22), off Harvey; Bregman (25), off Harvey. RBIs_Springer (54), Bregman (61), Alvarez 2 (31), Gurriel (56), Reddick (35), Upton (9), Pujols (56). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, White); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Garneau, Thaiss, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Springer, Altuve, Calhoun.

DP_Houston 1 (White, Bregman, Harris); Los Angeles 2 (Harvey, Simmons, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 8-4 5 1-3 3 2 1 2 3 94 3.25 Harris 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.82 McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.14 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.45 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 2.27 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 3-5 6 7 6 6 5 1 92 7.09 Jewell 3 1 0 0 0 4 33 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:35. A_35,928 (45,050).

