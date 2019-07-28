Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Cardinals 2

July 28, 2019 5:55 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .296
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .293
Brantley rf-lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .325
Alvarez lf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .333
1-Marisnick pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .300
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Miley p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Reddick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .281
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Straw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 13 6 3 12
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261
J.Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255
O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .285
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Wieters c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .057
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
b-Ravelo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .118
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Fowler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 37 2 9 2 2 10
Houston 101 030 010—6 13 1
St. Louis 000 001 001—2 9 2

a-singled for Miley in the 6th. b-doubled for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for McHugh in the 7th. d-homered for Webb in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 7th.

E_Diaz (3), Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (5). LOB_Houston 11, St. Louis 11. 2B_Springer 2 (14), Brantley (28), Ravelo (1). HR_Springer (24), off Hudson; Alvarez (12), off Hudson; Altuve (16), off Hudson; Fowler (12), off Devenski. RBIs_Springer (61), Altuve 3 (41), Brantley (60), Alvarez (36), Ravelo (1), Fowler (37). S_Miley.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Springer 2, Brantley, Correa, Diaz, Straw 2); St. Louis 6 (Edman, J.Martinez, DeJong 2, Wieters 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 15; St. Louis 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 9-4 5 5 0 0 2 6 97 3.06
McHugh 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.19
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.31
Devenski 2 2 1 1 0 2 24 4.50
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, L, 10-5 4 8 5 5 2 5 93 3.88
Brebbia 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 3.19
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.19
Gant 1 3 1 1 0 1 14 2.82
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.93

Hudson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Diaz), Miley (Wong), Gallegos (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:24. A_46,714 (45,538).

