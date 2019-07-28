Astros 6, Cardinals 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .296 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .293 Brantley rf-lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .325 Alvarez lf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .333 1-Marisnick pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .300 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Miley p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Reddick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .281 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Straw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 6 13 6 3 12

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261 J.Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .285 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Wieters c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .057 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Ravelo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .118 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Fowler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Totals 37 2 9 2 2 10

Houston 101 030 010—6 13 1 St. Louis 000 001 001—2 9 2

a-singled for Miley in the 6th. b-doubled for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for McHugh in the 7th. d-homered for Webb in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 7th.

E_Diaz (3), Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (5). LOB_Houston 11, St. Louis 11. 2B_Springer 2 (14), Brantley (28), Ravelo (1). HR_Springer (24), off Hudson; Alvarez (12), off Hudson; Altuve (16), off Hudson; Fowler (12), off Devenski. RBIs_Springer (61), Altuve 3 (41), Brantley (60), Alvarez (36), Ravelo (1), Fowler (37). S_Miley.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Springer 2, Brantley, Correa, Diaz, Straw 2); St. Louis 6 (Edman, J.Martinez, DeJong 2, Wieters 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 15; St. Louis 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 9-4 5 5 0 0 2 6 97 3.06 McHugh 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.19 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.31 Devenski 2 2 1 1 0 2 24 4.50 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, L, 10-5 4 8 5 5 2 5 93 3.88 Brebbia 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 3.19 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.19 Gant 1 3 1 1 0 1 14 2.82 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.93

Hudson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Diaz), Miley (Wong), Gallegos (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:24. A_46,714 (45,538).

