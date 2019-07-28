Astros 6, Cardinals 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Brantley rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|1-Marisnick pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Miley p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|McHugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Straw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|3
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.057
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Fowler ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|2
|10
|Houston
|101
|030
|010—6
|13
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001—2
|9
|2
a-singled for Miley in the 6th. b-doubled for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for McHugh in the 7th. d-homered for Webb in the 9th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 7th.
E_Diaz (3), Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (5). LOB_Houston 11, St. Louis 11. 2B_Springer 2 (14), Brantley (28), Ravelo (1). HR_Springer (24), off Hudson; Alvarez (12), off Hudson; Altuve (16), off Hudson; Fowler (12), off Devenski. RBIs_Springer (61), Altuve 3 (41), Brantley (60), Alvarez (36), Ravelo (1), Fowler (37). S_Miley.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Springer 2, Brantley, Correa, Diaz, Straw 2); St. Louis 6 (Edman, J.Martinez, DeJong 2, Wieters 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 15; St. Louis 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 9-4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|97
|3.06
|McHugh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.19
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.31
|Devenski
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 10-5
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|93
|3.88
|Brebbia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|3.19
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.19
|Gant
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.82
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.93
Hudson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Diaz), Miley (Wong), Gallegos (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:24. A_46,714 (45,538).
