Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 6, Rangers 1

July 20, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Pence dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .229
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Federowicz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Totals 29 1 2 1 0 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .302
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Brantley lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .326
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .327
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .286
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .231
Straw ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Totals 35 6 11 6 2 4
Texas 000 100 000—1 2 0
Houston 002 031 00x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Federowicz in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 1, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (12), Brantley (26), Chirinos (14), Straw (3). HR_Choo (16), off Urquidy; Gurriel (18), off Jurado; Kemp (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (39), Springer (55), Brantley (52), Gurriel 3 (60), Kemp (17). SB_Straw (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Springer 2, Bregman, Gurriel 2, Straw). RISP_; Houston 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kemp 2, Springer, Straw.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, L, 5-6 5 8 5 5 1 4 93 4.92
Valdez 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.72
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.89
Bird 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 9.28
Guerrieri 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 0 9 98 5.54
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.64
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.66

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-0.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:25. A_41,643 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.