Astros 6, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Pence dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .229 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Federowicz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Totals 29 1 2 1 0 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .302 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Brantley lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .326 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .327 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .286 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .231 Straw ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Totals 35 6 11 6 2 4

Texas 000 100 000—1 2 0 Houston 002 031 00x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Federowicz in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 1, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (12), Brantley (26), Chirinos (14), Straw (3). HR_Choo (16), off Urquidy; Gurriel (18), off Jurado; Kemp (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (39), Springer (55), Brantley (52), Gurriel 3 (60), Kemp (17). SB_Straw (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Springer 2, Bregman, Gurriel 2, Straw). RISP_; Houston 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kemp 2, Springer, Straw.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, L, 5-6 5 8 5 5 1 4 93 4.92 Valdez 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.72 B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.89 Bird 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 9.28 Guerrieri 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 0 9 98 5.54 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.64 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.66

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:25. A_41,643 (41,168).

