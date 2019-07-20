Astros 6, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Pence dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Gallo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Federowicz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|2
|4
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
|Houston
|002
|031
|00x—6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Federowicz in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 1, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (12), Brantley (26), Chirinos (14), Straw (3). HR_Choo (16), off Urquidy; Gurriel (18), off Jurado; Kemp (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (39), Springer (55), Brantley (52), Gurriel 3 (60), Kemp (17). SB_Straw (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Springer 2, Bregman, Gurriel 2, Straw). RISP_; Houston 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Kemp 2, Springer, Straw.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 5-6
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|93
|4.92
|Valdez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.72
|B.Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.89
|Bird
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|9.28
|Guerrieri
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10.80
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 1-0
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|98
|5.54
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.64
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:25. A_41,643 (41,168).
