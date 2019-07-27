Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 8, Cardinals 2

July 27, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Edman 3b 4 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 3 1 2 0 Y.Munoz cf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 1
Brntley lf 3 1 0 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 2 5 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0
A.Diaz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 2 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Knizner c 4 0 1 0
R.Chrns c 3 1 2 0 Pnc d L p 0 0 0 0
G.Cole p 3 0 0 0 Wacha p 2 0 0 0
Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Bader ph 1 0 0 0
Joe.Smt p 0 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
H.Rndon p 0 0 0 0 Ravelo 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 33 2 7 2
Houston 204 000 020—8
St. Louis 000 100 010—2

E_Gurriel (6). DP_Houston 2, St. Louis 2. LOB_Houston 7, St. Louis 7. 2B_Bregman (16), Reddick (14), J.Martinez (12), DeJong (25). 3B_Springer (2). HR_Correa (12), Goldschmidt (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
G.Cole W,12-5 7 4 1 1 3 7
Joe.Smith 1 1 1 0 0 0
H.Rondon 1 2 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon L,1-1 2 1-3 3 5 5 4 0
Wacha 4 2-3 6 1 1 0 5
Mayers 1 2 2 2 2 1
T.Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:07. A_46,518 (45,538).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established