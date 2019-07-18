Listen Live Sports

Athlete guilty in green card case after incriminating text

July 18, 2019 12:33 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former pro soccer player from Liberia has been convicted of lying about his marriage to a Rhode Island woman in order to gain permanent legal residency in the U.S.

Authorities started investigating after a U.S immigration official examining a phone belonging to the man’s wife saw a text from another man indicating they had had sex.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Prince Mark Boley was convicted Thursday of presentation of a perjured immigration document and false statements.

A mistrial on a marriage fraud charge was declared because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Authorities alleged Boley entered into a sham marriage in 2016 to get a green card.

The woman admitted the marriage to Boley was a sham. She wasn’t charged.

Boley faces up to five years in prison at sentencing in November.

