Athletics 10, Mariners 2

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 1 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Bckhm 1b 4 1 2 0 Canha rf 4 2 2 2 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0 Lureano cf 4 3 3 1 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Moore lf 4 1 1 1 Profar 2b 3 3 2 4 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 1 Pinder lf-3b 4 1 1 3 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 10 10 10

Seattle 020 000 000— 2 Oakland 020 104 03x—10

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 3. 2B_M.Smith (14), Laureano 2 (21). 3B_T.Beckham (1), Moore (1). HR_Canha 2 (15), Laureano (19), Profar 2 (13), Pinder (8). SB_M.Smith (26).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle E.Swanson 2 2 2 2 1 2 Milone L,1-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 3 2 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Festa 1 3 3 3 0 0 Oakland Bailey W,8-6 6 7 2 2 0 6 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:49. A_19,161 (46,765).

