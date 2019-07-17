Athletics 10, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294 Beckham 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Moore lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .197 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Canha rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .254 Laureano cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .274 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Profar 2b 3 3 2 4 1 1 .217 Pinder lf-3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .245 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Totals 33 10 10 10 4 4

Seattle 020 000 000— 2 8 0 Oakland 020 104 03x—10 10 0

LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Smith (14), Laureano 2 (21). 3B_Beckham (1), Moore (1). HR_Profar (12), off Swanson; Canha (14), off Milone; Canha (15), off Milone; Pinder (8), off Milone; Laureano (19), off Festa; Profar (13), off Festa. RBIs_Moore (12), Gordon (26), Canha 2 (26), Laureano (52), Profar 4 (45), Pinder 3 (28). SB_Smith (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Narvaez, Seager). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Moore, Canha.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Beckham); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swanson 2 2 2 2 1 2 48 8.10 Milone, L, 1-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 3 2 89 3.95 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.28 Festa 1 3 3 3 0 0 14 5.75 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 8-6 6 7 2 2 0 6 87 4.69 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.39 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.67 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:49. A_19,161 (46,765).

