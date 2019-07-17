Athletics 10, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Narvaez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.294
|Beckham 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Moore lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Canha rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Laureano cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Profar 2b
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.217
|Pinder lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|4
|4
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|0
|Oakland
|020
|104
|03x—10
|10
|0
LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Smith (14), Laureano 2 (21). 3B_Beckham (1), Moore (1). HR_Profar (12), off Swanson; Canha (14), off Milone; Canha (15), off Milone; Pinder (8), off Milone; Laureano (19), off Festa; Profar (13), off Festa. RBIs_Moore (12), Gordon (26), Canha 2 (26), Laureano (52), Profar 4 (45), Pinder 3 (28). SB_Smith (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Narvaez, Seager). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Moore, Canha.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Beckham); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|8.10
|Milone, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|89
|3.95
|Gearrin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.28
|Festa
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|5.75
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 8-6
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|87
|4.69
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.39
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.67
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:49. A_19,161 (46,765).
