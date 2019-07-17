Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 10, Mariners 2

July 17, 2019 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294
Beckham 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268
Moore lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .197
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256
Canha rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .254
Laureano cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .274
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Profar 2b 3 3 2 4 1 1 .217
Pinder lf-3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .245
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Totals 33 10 10 10 4 4
Seattle 020 000 000— 2 8 0
Oakland 020 104 03x—10 10 0

LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Smith (14), Laureano 2 (21). 3B_Beckham (1), Moore (1). HR_Profar (12), off Swanson; Canha (14), off Milone; Canha (15), off Milone; Pinder (8), off Milone; Laureano (19), off Festa; Profar (13), off Festa. RBIs_Moore (12), Gordon (26), Canha 2 (26), Laureano (52), Profar 4 (45), Pinder 3 (28). SB_Smith (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Narvaez, Seager). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Moore, Canha.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Beckham); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Swanson 2 2 2 2 1 2 48 8.10
Milone, L, 1-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 3 2 89 3.95
Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.28
Festa 1 3 3 3 0 0 14 5.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 8-6 6 7 2 2 0 6 87 4.69
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.39
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.67
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:49. A_19,161 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.