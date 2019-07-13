Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 13, White Sox 2

July 13, 2019 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 2 2 0
J.Rndon ss 2 0 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 3 1
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 1 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 3 2 1
A.Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 2 1 1
El.Jmen lf 3 0 1 0 Profar ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Jay rf 4 0 2 0 Canha rf 3 1 2 1
Tilson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 3
Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 0 0 Lureano cf 2 1 0 2
Cordell cf 4 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 5 1 1 1
Collins c 4 1 1 0 Barreto 2b 3 1 1 3
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 13 13 13
Chicago 000 000 200— 2
Oakland 700 401 01x—13

E_El.Jimenez (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (22), M.Chapman 2 (24), M.Olson (12). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Barreto (2). SF_Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey L,1-5 2-3 4 6 6 2 1
Detwiler 3 1-3 7 5 4 2 1
Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1
Herrera 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
J.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome 1 1 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Bassitt W,6-4 6 4 0 0 2 6
Treinen 1 2 2 2 1 0
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Schlitter 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Herrera (Laureano). WP_Herrera, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_22,222 (46,765).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.