Athletics 13, White Sox 2

July 13, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Rondon ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .309
Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Jay rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .302
1-Tilson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Sanchez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .245
Cordell cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Collins c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .077
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .275
Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .274
Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Olson 1b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .254
Davis dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .238
a-Profar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Canha rf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .249
Grossman lf 3 0 1 3 2 0 .264
Laureano cf 2 1 0 2 1 1 .266
Herrmann c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .353
Barreto 2b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .115
Totals 34 13 13 13 8 5
Chicago 000 000 200— 2 7 1
Oakland 700 401 01x—13 13 0

a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Jay in the 8th.

E_Jimenez (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (22), Chapman 2 (24), Olson (12). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Barreto (2), off Detwiler. RBIs_Moncada (49), Rondon (8), Chapman (53), Olson (39), Davis (45), Canha (24), Grossman 3 (28), Laureano 2 (50), Herrmann (6), Barreto 3 (4). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Abreu, Sanchez); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Barreto 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Oakland 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Grossman. GIDP_Olson, Herrmann.

DP_Chicago 2 (Reed, Garcia, Sanchez), (Sanchez, Garcia, Reed).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 1-5 2-3 4 6 6 2 1 32 5.92
Detwiler 3 1-3 7 5 4 2 1 70 5.02
Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.74
Herrera 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 28 7.84
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.75
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 1.83
Colome 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.21
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 6-4 6 4 0 0 2 6 96 3.98
Treinen 1 2 2 2 1 0 25 4.54
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.39
Schlitter 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 2-2, Fry 3-0. HBP_Herrera (Laureano). WP_Herrera, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:25. A_22,222 (46,765).

