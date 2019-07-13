Athletics 13, White Sox 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Rondon ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Reed 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|1-Tilson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Cordell cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Collins c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Pinder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Olson 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|a-Profar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.249
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.264
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|Herrmann c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.353
|Barreto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.115
|Totals
|34
|13
|13
|13
|8
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—
|2
|7
|1
|Oakland
|700
|401
|01x—13
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Jay in the 8th.
E_Jimenez (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (22), Chapman 2 (24), Olson (12). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Barreto (2), off Detwiler. RBIs_Moncada (49), Rondon (8), Chapman (53), Olson (39), Davis (45), Canha (24), Grossman 3 (28), Laureano 2 (50), Herrmann (6), Barreto 3 (4). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Abreu, Sanchez); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Barreto 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Oakland 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Moncada, Grossman. GIDP_Olson, Herrmann.
DP_Chicago 2 (Reed, Garcia, Sanchez), (Sanchez, Garcia, Reed).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 1-5
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|32
|5.92
|Detwiler
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
|70
|5.02
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.74
|Herrera
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|28
|7.84
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.75
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.83
|Colome
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.21
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 6-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|96
|3.98
|Treinen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|4.54
|Trivino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.39
|Schlitter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 2-2, Fry 3-0. HBP_Herrera (Laureano). WP_Herrera, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:25. A_22,222 (46,765).
