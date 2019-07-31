Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, Brewers 2, 10 innings,

July 31, 2019 1:35 am
 
Milwaukee Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 0 1 1 M.Olson 1b 5 1 2 2
Mstakas dh 4 0 0 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 3 1
Thames 1b 3 1 1 1 Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0
Braun ph 1 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0
Sladino 3b 1 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 0 0
Arcia ss 4 1 3 0
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 7 3
Milwaukee 000 000 011 0—2
Oakland 001 000 010 1—3

E_Hiura (6). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Oakland 8. 2B_M.Olson (14), K.Davis (8), Pinder (14). HR_Thames (15), M.Olson (22), K.Davis (17). SB_Grandal (4), Arcia (7), Grossman 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser 5 3 1 1 1 6
Ju.Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 0
Albers 1 1 0 0 0 2
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
F.Peralta 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Hader L,1-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt 6 3 0 0 1 6
Diekman H,19 1 0 0 0 1 0
Petit H,18 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Buchter 0 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks BS,4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 4
Treinen W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Houser (Semien). WP_Houser.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_17,291 (46,765).

