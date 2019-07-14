Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, White Sox 2

July 14, 2019 7:11 pm
 
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
El.Jmen dh 4 1 1 1 Canha rf 4 0 2 0
Jay lf 4 1 1 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
J.Rndon ss 3 0 1 1 Pinder ph 1 1 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 2 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 1
Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 3 7 2
Chicago 010 000 100—2
Oakland 001 000 101—3

E_Barreto (4), Moncada (9), J.Rondon (4). DP_Chicago 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Jay (3), Y.Sanchez (9). HR_El.Jimenez (17), Laureano (18). SB_Laureano (11). CS_Y.Sanchez (4). S_L.Garcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
R.Lopez 6 3 1 0 2 7
Marshall BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1
J.Fry L,1-4 0 1 1 0 0 0
Oakland
Bre.Anderson 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 3
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks W,4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_20,350 (46,765).

