Athletics 3, White Sox 2

July 14, 2019 7:12 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Jimenez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Jay lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .298
Rondon ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .203
Sanchez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Totals 31 2 7 2 1 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .274
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Canha rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .262
a-Pinder ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Barreto 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .138
Totals 32 3 7 2 2 9
Chicago 010 000 100—2 7 2
Oakland 001 000 101—3 7 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Grossman in the 9th.

E_Moncada (9), Rondon (4), Barreto (4). LOB_Chicago 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Jay (3), Sanchez (9). HR_Jimenez (17), off Anderson; Laureano (18), off Marshall. RBIs_Jimenez (39), Rondon (9), Chapman (54), Laureano (51). SB_Laureano (11). CS_Sanchez (4). S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Cordell); Oakland 3 (Olson, Herrmann 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Chapman. FIDP_Davis. GIDP_Abreu, McCann.

DP_Chicago 1 (Cordell, McCann); Oakland 2 (Semien, Barreto, Olson), (Chapman, Olson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 6 3 1 0 2 7 93 5.97
Marshall, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 3.00
Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 7.59
Fry, L, 1-4 0 1 1 0 0 0 5 4.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 3 105 3.79
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.44
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.78
Hendriks, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.21

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_20,350 (46,765).

