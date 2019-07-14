Athletics 3, White Sox 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Jimenez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Jay lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Rondon ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Barreto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Chicago
|010
|000
|100—2
|7
|2
|Oakland
|001
|000
|101—3
|7
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Grossman in the 9th.
E_Moncada (9), Rondon (4), Barreto (4). LOB_Chicago 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Jay (3), Sanchez (9). HR_Jimenez (17), off Anderson; Laureano (18), off Marshall. RBIs_Jimenez (39), Rondon (9), Chapman (54), Laureano (51). SB_Laureano (11). CS_Sanchez (4). S_Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Cordell); Oakland 3 (Olson, Herrmann 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Chapman. FIDP_Davis. GIDP_Abreu, McCann.
DP_Chicago 1 (Cordell, McCann); Oakland 2 (Semien, Barreto, Olson), (Chapman, Olson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|93
|5.97
|Marshall, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.00
|Herrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.59
|Fry, L, 1-4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.75
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|105
|3.79
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.44
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.78
|Hendriks, W, 4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.21
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:47. A_20,350 (46,765).
