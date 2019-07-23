Listen Live Sports

Athletics 4, Astros 3, 11 innings,

July 23, 2019 11:35 pm
 
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 1 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 5 2 2 3 Bregman ss-3b 5 0 0 0
Canha rf 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 0
Lureano cf 5 0 2 1 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 2
Grssman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 1 1 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 1 0
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz 1b 3 0 0 1
Profar ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 2 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 39 3 8 3
Oakland 000 000 003 01—4
Houston 020 000 001 00—3

E_Semien (7), Laureano (6). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (25), Brantley (27). HR_M.Olson (21), Gurriel (20). SB_Altuve (4). SF_A.Diaz (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers 7 2-3 6 2 2 2 3
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria BS,4 1 2 1 1 0 1
Petit W,3-2 2 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Miley 8 4 2 2 2 6
R.Osuna BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1
McHugh L,3-5 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:14. A_39,204 (41,168).

