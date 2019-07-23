Athletics 4, Astros 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|c-Profar ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|40
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Straw pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Diaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|003
|01—4
|8
|2
|Houston
|020
|000
|001
|00—3
|8
|0
a-flied out for Stassi in the 9th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 10th. c-singled for Barreto in the 10th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.
E_Semien (7), Laureano (6). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (25), Brantley (27). HR_Olson (21), off Osuna; Gurriel (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Olson 3 (44), Laureano (54), Gurriel 2 (65), Diaz (26). SB_Altuve (4). SF_Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis, Grossman 2); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Brantley, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Bregman. GIDP_Olson, Altuve.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson); Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Diaz).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|96
|3.57
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.00
|Soria
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.56
|Petit, W, 3-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.59
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|109
|3.18
|Osuna
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.53
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.67
|McHugh, L, 3-5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|5.12
|Devenski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.60
Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Osuna 2-2, Devenski 2-0. WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:14. A_39,204 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.