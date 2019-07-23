Listen Live Sports

Athletics 4, Astros 3

July 23, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Olson 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .262
Canha rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .249
Laureano cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .283
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
b-Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Phegley c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .122
c-Profar ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Totals 40 4 8 4 3 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Bregman ss-3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .330
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294
1-Straw pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .263
Reddick rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Diaz 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .276
Stassi c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .176
a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Totals 39 3 8 3 2 7
Oakland 000 000 003 01—4 8 2
Houston 020 000 001 00—3 8 0

a-flied out for Stassi in the 9th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 10th. c-singled for Barreto in the 10th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Semien (7), Laureano (6). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (25), Brantley (27). HR_Olson (21), off Osuna; Gurriel (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Olson 3 (44), Laureano (54), Gurriel 2 (65), Diaz (26). SB_Altuve (4). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis, Grossman 2); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Brantley, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Bregman. GIDP_Olson, Altuve.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson); Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Diaz).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 7 2-3 6 2 2 2 3 96 3.57
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00
Soria 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 4.56
Petit, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 2.59
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 8 4 2 2 2 6 109 3.18
Osuna 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.53
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.67
McHugh, L, 3-5 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 24 5.12
Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.60

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Osuna 2-2, Devenski 2-0. WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:14. A_39,204 (41,168).

